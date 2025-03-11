US lifts pause on intelligence sharing with Ukraine and resumes aid

The decision was made during talks between the US and Ukraine delegations in Saudi Arabia.

The United States announced it will immediately lift a pause on intelligence sharing with Ukraine and restore security assistance, according to a joint statement released on Tuesday, following negotiations with Ukraine in Saudi Arabia.

"The United States will immediately lift the pause on intelligence sharing and resume security assistance to Ukraine," the document stated, confirming the shift in policy.

The U.S. State Department also verified the decision.

President Donald Trump halted intelligence exchanges with Ukraine on March 4, following a heated Oval Office clash with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on February 28.

On March 5, CIA Director John Ratcliffe formally announced the suspension of intelligence transfers to Ukraine.

However, CNN reported March 7 that the U.S. had continued sharing data vital for Ukraine’s defense.

On March 10, Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One that the U.S. was nearing a decision to end the intelligence pause.