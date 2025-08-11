Trump: We will try to return to Ukraine some of the important territories occupied by Russia

The US president noted that before Russia's full-scale invasion, Ukraine had a large coastline under its control

Donald Trump (Photo: FRANCIS CHUNG/EPA)

President of the United States Donald Trump said that as part of the "exchange," his country would try to return to Ukraine "some important territories" occupied by the Russian Federation, mentioning the seized coastline of the country. The US president made this statement during the press conference in Washington, DC.

"And there will be some exchanges [of territories]. There will be some changes in the territory... We are going to change the front lines. Russia has occupied a large part of Ukraine. They occupied some very important territories. We will try to return part of this territory to Ukraine," the politician said.

Trump noted that the occupiers had mostly seized the coast of Ukraine: "You know, in [real estate] we call it oceanfront property. It's always the most valuable property."

The US president reminded that before the full-scale invasion, Ukraine had a large sea coast under its control (he says 1000 miles, i.e. ~1600 km, but in fact it is 2782 km – Ed.)

"That's gone. Except for one small area, Odesa. This is a small area. There is only a little water left," the politician noted.

The temporarily occupied parts of Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions have access to the sea.

Earlier, on August 10, The Washington Post, citing an informed source wrote that Americans have mistakenly accepted the assumption of Vladimir Putin that he is ready to stop the attacks in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, for the dictator's proposal to withdraw his troops from them.

The media source noted that the Kremlin is not ready to leave the territories in these two regions, the occupation of which provides Russia with a land corridor to Ukrainian Crimea. He added that Moscow offered Kyiv to "give up" Donetsk and Luhansk regions in exchange for a ceasefire without any other concessions.