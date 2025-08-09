Zelensky: We will not give land to the occupiers, and the meeting in Alaska is far from war

The President reminded that any decisions about Ukraine without Ukraine are decisions against peace

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: OP)

Ukraine will not "give land to the occupiers," but the full-scale war must be ended, and it is Russia that must do so. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"The answer to the Ukrainian territorial issue is already in the Constitution of Ukraine. No one will and cannot deviate from this. Ukrainians will not give their land to the occupier," he said .

Zelenskiy also spoke about the meeting announced by US President Donald Trump with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15. According to him, this place is "very far" from the war in Ukraine, but he did not comment on CBS News information about his possible participation in this meeting.

"President Trump announced that he is preparing to meet with Putin in Alaska. Very far away from this war that is going on on our land, against our people, and which still cannot be ended without us, without Ukraine," the president said .

He noted that even Russia knows that they are "doing evil" and Ukraine will not give the enemy a "reward for what they have done." Ukrainians deserve peace, but the allies must understand what a "decent peace" means, the president emphasized .

"Ukraine is ready for real solutions that can bring peace. Any decisions that are against us, any decisions that are without Ukraine, are also decisions against peace. They will not give anything. These are dead solutions. They will never work," Zelensky said .

He noted that Ukraine is ready to work together with Trump and other partners for a lasting peace that "will not collapse because of Moscow's desire.".