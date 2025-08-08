Trump: Meeting with Putin will take place on August 15 in Alaska

US President confirms that his country is considering an "exchange of territories" between Russia and Ukraine

President of the United States Donald Trump said he would meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin "very shortly". He said this said after signing a peace declaration with the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia. Subsequently, the head of the US wrote that the meeting would take place in a week's time on his country's territory.

"I will be meeting very shortly with President Putin... He would like to meet as soon as possible – I agree with that, but we will announce it very soon," Trump said, noting that the meeting was delayed due to security measures.

As for the location of the meeting, the US president said that this location is "popular for many reasons." He promised to reveal it later that day.

Earlier, Sky News, citing an unnamed senior White House official, said that the meeting between Trump and Putin tentatively scheduled for the end of next week.

Trump also confirmed that the United States is considering a "territory swap" between Ukraine and Russia as part of this process "for the betterment of both sides."

The Wall Street Journal, citing an unnamed senior European diplomat and a Ukrainian official, stated that the Russian dictator may offer the United States to Russia officially controlled part of the territory of Ukraine it occupied in exchange for the withdrawal of its troops from other parts of the country. This was not officially reported.

UPDATED at 1:10 a.m. ""The highly anticipated meeting between myself, as president of the United States of America, and president Vladimir Putin, of Russia, will take place next Friday, August 15, 2025, in the great state of Alaska. Further details to follow", wrote the US leader on his social media platform Truth Social.