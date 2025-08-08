The second conversation between Ukraine and US and partner advisors on the ceasefire ended: Coordinated positions

The call with Yermak was attended by officials from the United States, Europe and NATO

Andriy Yermak (Photo: Office of the President)

Ukraine's second online conversation with national security advisors from the United States and partner countries took place, with the parties focusing on harmonizing positions to achieve peace. About this reported head of the Office of the president Andriy Yermak, who represented Kyiv on the call.

"We focused on coordinating our positions to bring sustainable and just peace to Ukraine as soon as possible. We are ready to work as productively as possible to save lives and end hostilities," he wrote.

The official thanked the partners "for their support and constructiveness" and noted that the parties agreed to continue cooperation in the near future.

According to him, the call was attended by national security advisors from the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Finland, and NATO representatives.

Yermak did not give any other details.

Work in this format began after a meeting between the U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff and a dictator Vladimir Putin on August 6, in Moscow and further conversation with the participation of the presidents Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump and European partners.