Zelenskyy: It seems that Russia is now more inclined to a truce

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Henning Bagger / EPA)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after a call from Donald Trump and European partners, he said that it seems that Russia is now more inclined to a ceasefire. The head of state said this in the evening address.

"We discussed what was said in Moscow [at the meeting of the US president's special envoy Steve Witkoff and a dictator Vladimir Putin]. It seems that Russia is now more committed to a ceasefire, and the pressure is working. But the main thing is that they do not deceive either us or the United States in the details," Zelenskyy said.

Ukraine has proposed that security advisers of Kyiv and its partners should talk in the near future to determine a common position, the president said.

"This is very important for us, for Ukraine. Ukraine will definitely defend its independence. And we all need a lasting and reliable peace. Russia must end the war it started," the head of state emphasized.

In the same address, he said: "Our common position with our partners is absolutely concrete and transparent: the war must be ended. And it must be done honestly. It is very important to do it honestly."

There is no official position of national security adviser in Ukraine, but usually its functions are performed by head of the Office of the president Andriy Yermak.