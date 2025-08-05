SBU: IT specialist organized online broadcast from Kyiv for Russia – photo

The occupiers were able to observe the strikes on the capital in real time

Detained IT specialist (Photo: SBU)

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained a 24-year-old IT specialist from a Kyiv university, who is suspected of coordinating air strikes on the city and spying on the Defense Forces. This was reported by... reports SBU.

According to the investigation, the man, acting on instructions from the Russian Federal Security Service, recorded the consequences of missile and drone strikes on Kyiv, monitored the locations of air defense systems, and the movement of military trains. By Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways).

To do this, the Kyiv resident rented apartments in high-rise buildings, the addresses of which were sent to him in advance by a Russian curator. He installed remote-access video cameras in the windows for the Russian special services.

In this way, the occupiers monitored potential targets in real time during combined Russian attacks on Kyiv in order to adjust subsequent strikes.

At the same time, the enemy used a hidden online broadcast to identify the coordinates of the Ukrainian air defense positions.

The IT specialist set up similar "video traps" near the tracks of Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways), which, according to the FSB, could be used to move military trains.

The SBU counterintelligence service exposed the suspect in advance, documented his intelligence-gathering activities, and apprehended him "red-handed" in his rented residence.

A video camera was found at the scene, and a phone was seized containing evidence of contacts between the Kyiv resident and a Russian intelligence officer.

The IT specialist was recruited by the FSB while looking for additional income on Telegram, according to law enforcement.

The detained person has been notified of suspicion of treason committed during martial law.

The suspect is in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.