Sky News: Trump-Putin meeting could be late next week

The exact date of the talks between the president and the dictator is still unknown, and the media source does not know whether Zelenskyy will participate

Donald Trump (Photo: JIM LO SCALZO/EPA)

A meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is tentatively scheduled for the end of next week, declares British TV channel Sky News, citing an unnamed senior White House official.

According to him, the venue for the meeting is still being discussed, but possible options include the United Arab Emirates, Hungary, Switzerland, and Rome.

The official added that further details and logistics of the meeting have not yet been determined and are subject to change.

The exact date of the talks is not yet known, and the official does not know whether the meeting will be attended by the president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The source added that the Russians have provided a list of requirements for a possible truce, and Washington is now trying to get the support of Ukrainians and European allies.