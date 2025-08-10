Vance on the peace agreement: U.S. takes into account current front lines
The United States takes into account the current front line in the search for a peaceful settlement of the Russian-Ukrainian war. This was stated by US vice president J.D. Vance in an interview with Fox News channel.
"What I think will ultimately come out of this [a possible meeting of Donald Trump, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin]? Look, it's actually very simple. If you look at the current front line between Russia and Ukraine, we are going to find some kind of negotiated settlement that Ukrainians and Russians can accept, where they can live in relative peace, where the killing stops," the politician said.
At the same time, Vance added, such a decision would not make either side "super happy."
"Both Russians and Ukrainians will probably end up being unhappy with this," the US vice president added.
- On August 8, Trump said that the US considers "exchange of territories" between Ukraine and Russia within the framework of the peace process "for the benefit of both sides".
- The next day, president Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine will not "give land to the occupiers," but the full-scale war must be ended, and it is Russia that must do so.
- On August 10, a joint statement by European leaders was published, noting that the current contact line should be the starting point for negotiations on the settlement of the war.
