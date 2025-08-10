Vance on the peace agreement: U.S. takes into account current front lines

Washington wants to find a settlement that Ukrainians and Russians can live with, but that will not satisfy them both

J.D. Vance (Photo: AARON SCHWARTZ/EPA)

The United States takes into account the current front line in the search for a peaceful settlement of the Russian-Ukrainian war. This was stated by US vice president J.D. Vance in an interview with Fox News channel.

"What I think will ultimately come out of this [a possible meeting of Donald Trump, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin]? Look, it's actually very simple. If you look at the current front line between Russia and Ukraine, we are going to find some kind of negotiated settlement that Ukrainians and Russians can accept, where they can live in relative peace, where the killing stops," the politician said.

At the same time, Vance added, such a decision would not make either side "super happy."

"Both Russians and Ukrainians will probably end up being unhappy with this," the US vice president added.