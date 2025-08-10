Current contact line should be the starting point of negotiations – statement of European leaders

Meaningful negotiations can only take place under the condition of a ceasefire or a decrease in the intensity of hostilities, the document says

Leaders at the NATO Summit (Illustrative photo: Sem Van Der Wal/EPA)

The current line of contact should be the starting point for negotiations to resolve Russia's war against Ukraine. This is stated in a joint statement of European leaders before the scheduled meeting of US President Donald Trump with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

They welcome the U.S. President's efforts to end the killings in Ukraine, and Russia's aggressive war, and achieve a just and lasting peace.

According to the leaders, only an approach that combines active diplomacy, support for Ukraine, and pressure on Russia can ensure success. They declared their readiness to support this work both diplomatically and by maintaining military and financial assistance to Ukraine, in particular through the work of the "coalition of the willing," as well as by maintaining and imposing sanctions against Russia.

The leaders share the conviction that a diplomatic solution must protect the vital security interests of Ukraine and Europe. These interests include the need for security guarantees that will enable Kyiv to effectively defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"Meaningful negotiations can only take place if there is a ceasefire or a reduction in the intensity of hostilities. The path to peace in Ukraine cannot be determined without Ukraine. We remain committed to the principle that international borders should not be changed by force. The current line of contact should be the starting point for negotiations," the statement said.

Leaders emphasized that Russia's invasion of Ukraine is a flagrant violation of the United Nations Charter, the Helsinki Final Act, the Budapest Memorandum and Russia's consistent commitments.

"We emphasize our unwavering commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity. We continue to stand firmly by Ukraine's side. We are united as Europeans and determined to promote our interests together," the document says.

The signatories pledged to work with Trump, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people for peace.

The statement, published on the Presidential Office website, was signed by the President of France Emmanuel Macron, the Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Maloni, the Chancellor of Germany Friedrich Merz, prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Keir Starmer, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and President of Finland Alexander Stubb.

On August 9, Trump announced that he had agreed to meet with Putin in Alaska on August 15. He confirmed that the U.S. is considering a "territory swap" between Ukraine and Russia as part of this process "for the benefit of both sides".

The same day, the WSJ reported that at a meeting in Britain, Ukraine and European partners put forward their proposals for the upcoming Trump-Putin summit.