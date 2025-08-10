NYT: Europeans show solidarity with Zelenskiy at meeting in Britain

Representatives of Europe tried to clearly express their opinion that Donald Trump should take into account their common views

Meeting in Britain (Photo: Andriy Yermak's Telegram channel)

During a meeting in the United Kingdom on August 9, European representatives expressed solidarity with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy against the backdrop of the planned meeting of American leader Donald Trump with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. This was reported by The New York Times with reference to two unnamed European officials.

Concerned that they could be pushed out of the upcoming Trump-Putin summit, European and Ukrainian officials gathered near London on Saturday with senior U.S. officials to understand the Russian dictator's position and make sure the U.S. president understands what's at stake.

At the meeting, the Europeans expressed their solidarity with Zelenskyy and tried to make clear that Trump should take into account their common views, two media sources said.

The Europeans backed Ukraine's position, insisting that negotiations on any territorial changes must be preceded by a ceasefire, that Ukraine will not hand over territory to Russia that Moscow does not occupy, and that any deal must be accompanied by security guarantees, including from the United States, they added.

European representatives also emphasized that Washington and Moscow cannot conclude a deal without including Ukrainians or Europeans, who, according to Trump, should be responsible for Ukraine's security after a settlement. They also emphasized that NATO will not close the door to Ukraine's membership, even if it is not appropriate now.

The meeting, organized by British Foreign Secretary David Lammy and US Vice President J.D. Vance, was attended by senior officials from Ukraine and Europe. Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff, who met with the Russian dictator this week, was to join virtually.

On August 9, the WSJ wrote that at the meeting, Ukraine and European partners put forward their proposals for the upcoming Trump-Putin summit.

Zelensky said that the Ukrainian side at the meeting in Britain had informed the partners of its position, and it would be taken into account.