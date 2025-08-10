NBC News: White House considering inviting Zelenskiy to Alaska

Donald Trump remains open to a trilateral meeting, says one of his media interlocutors

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

The White House is considering inviting President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Alaska, where next week US leader Donald Trump is to meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. The news was reported by NBC News, citing a senior U.S. official and three people briefed on internal discussions.

"It is being discussed," said one of the interlocutors.

A senior official and people familiar with the talks said no decision has been made on the visit, and it is unclear whether Zelenskiy will travel to Alaska for meetings.

The official emphasized that this is "absolutely" possible.

"Everyone is very hopeful that this will happen," he added .

Asked whether the United States had officially invited Zelensky to Alaska, the White House official replied: "The president remains open to a trilateral summit with both leaders. Right now, the White House is focused on planning the bilateral meeting that President Putin has proposed".

Ukraine's government did not respond to NBC News' request for comment.

If Zelenskiy travels to Alaska, it is unclear whether he and Putin will be in the same room, one media source said.