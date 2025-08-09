Alaska Governor: Ready to host historic meeting between Trump and Putin
Alaska is ready to host a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. This was announced by Governor Mike Dunleavy.
"I welcome the upcoming meeting between President Donald Trump and President Putin of Russia to be held here in the great state of Alaska," he wrote .
Dunleavy noted that Alaska is "the most strategically important place in the world," located at the crossroads of North America and Asia, with the Arctic to the north and the Pacific Ocean to the south. About three kilometers separate the state from Russia.
"No other place plays a more important role in our national defense, energy security, and Arctic leadership. What happens in the Arctic and the Pacific affects Alaska before it affects the rest of the country," said Governor.
According to him, for these reasons, it is quite appropriate that "discussions of global importance" are taking place in Alaska. The governor called the state a "bridge between countries" and a "gateway" for diplomacy, trade and security.
"The world will be watching, and Alaska is ready to host this historic meeting," Dunleavy concluded .
- on August 9, Trump announced that had agreed to meet with Putin in Alaska on August 15. He confirmed that the US is considering a "territory swap" between Ukraine and Russia as part of this process "for the benefit of both sides.".
- President Zelensky said that Ukraine will not give its land to the occupier and that the answer to the Ukrainian territorial issue is already in the Constitution of Ukraine. He did not comment on his possible participation in this meeting.
- According to Axios, Ukraine, the US and European countries will gather in Britain before the meeting between Putin and Trump to discuss and agree on a common position.
