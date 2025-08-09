Alaska Governor: Ready to host historic meeting between Trump and Putin

Dunleavy called the state a strategically important place in the world and a gateway for diplomacy

Mike Dunleavy (Photo: x.com/GovDunleavy)

Alaska is ready to host a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. This was announced by Governor Mike Dunleavy.

"I welcome the upcoming meeting between President Donald Trump and President Putin of Russia to be held here in the great state of Alaska," he wrote .

Dunleavy noted that Alaska is "the most strategically important place in the world," located at the crossroads of North America and Asia, with the Arctic to the north and the Pacific Ocean to the south. About three kilometers separate the state from Russia.

"No other place plays a more important role in our national defense, energy security, and Arctic leadership. What happens in the Arctic and the Pacific affects Alaska before it affects the rest of the country," said Governor.

According to him, for these reasons, it is quite appropriate that "discussions of global importance" are taking place in Alaska. The governor called the state a "bridge between countries" and a "gateway" for diplomacy, trade and security.

"The world will be watching, and Alaska is ready to host this historic meeting," Dunleavy concluded .