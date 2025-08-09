Axios: Ukraine, US and European countries to gather in Britain ahead of Putin-Trump meeting

Officials are confused by Russia's proposal and the US position on it

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin (Photo: EPA)

Senior officials from the United States, Ukraine, and a number of European countries are planning to meet in the United Kingdom on August 9-10 to reach common ground before the announced meeting between the US president and Russia's dictator. Three people with knowledge of the plans told Axios .

It is noted that the idea of such a meeting arose on August 8 during a conference call between representatives of the United States, Ukraine and Europe. This is the third such call in the last few days. Representatives of the countries are concerned that Donald Trump may agree to the proposals of Vladimir Putin to end the war without taking into account their positions.

The logistics of the meeting and its participants are still being discussed.

on July 6, Trump held a conference call with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and several European leaders. According to two interlocutors, US Special Envoy Steve Whitkoff, , who met with Putin last week, informed the participants of the dialogue about the Russian dictator's demands.

He said he would agree to end the war if Ukraine ceded Luhansk and Donetsk regions, as well as Crimea. Some of the participants in the dialogue had the impression that Putin was ready to give up his claim to Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, the interlocutors said .

However, the next day, Vitkoff held another conference, at which he said that Putin agreed to "freeze" the current positions of his army in these two territories.

It is noted that Ukrainian officials are confused about the details of the Russian proposal and the US position. A Ukrainian official said that even if Zelenskyy agrees to these demands, he would have to hold a referendum on ceding territory, as required by the Constitution .