The Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine captured an occupier who was hiding in Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, and was directing strikes against Ukrainian defenders. See the corresponding video published by 8th Special Forces Regiment of the SSO.

They noted that the defenders from this unit were performing special operations in Kupiansk.

"The Special Forces group detected and captured the enemy hiding in the city and adjusting attacks on the Ukrainian military. Radio intercepts clearly indicated the presence of a "rat" in one of the districts of Kupiansk. He was constantly changing his location and hiding," the statement said.

Detecting this occupier was a "long and painstaking work" due to dense buildings, a large number of shelters and possible firing positions in Kupiansk, the defenders emphasized.

The video shows the detection and capture of a Russian corrector by Ukrainian special forces.

"For the defense of Kupiansk and successful completion of combat missions in the area, the Special Operations Forces soldiers received honors and awards. In particular, the operator of the Borysfen Special Forces was awarded the Order "For Courage" of the first degree, which he received from the president of Ukraine [Volodymyr Zelenskyy]," the 8th Regiment of the Special Forces noted.