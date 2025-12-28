Russians are surrounded in Kupyansk with no prospects for de-blockade. Russia's alternative reality is the Armed Forces

Ukrainian Armed Forces say it's funny to watch Russia's statements about "heroic defense" of Kupyansk while dozens of occupants are blocked in the city

Ukrainian Armed Forces (Illustrative photo: General Staff)

As of the morning of December 28, units of the Russian occupation army remain surrounded in Kupyansk. This was reported by Viktor Tregubov, Head of the Communications Department of the Joint Forces Group, during a telethon.

"If we take Kupyansk itself, the Russians remain surrounded in the city itself with no prospects of deblockade... They are being cleared and gradually destroyed... Only a few dozen Russians remain there," Tregubov emphasized.

He noted that it was funny to watch the Russian Defense Ministry's statements on December 27 about the alleged control of Kupyansk. To make it more believable, the Kremlin used "people in balaclavas" to talk about the "heroic defense" of the city.

"There is an alternative reality there. I don't even know how to characterize it," Tregubov said.

According to him, the Russians' efforts are currently focused not so much on Kupyansk itself as on the left bank of the Oskil River, where they are trying to do something and have "a fairly good logistical situation."

According to Tregubov, the defense forces in the Kupyansk sector would like to have more personnel and "supplies": artillery shells, more missiles and UAVs. But this is a standard situation for almost any day, he added.

Kupiansk (Deepstate map screenshot)