Zelensky: Up to 100 Russian occupants in Kupyansk and more than 1000 in Pokrovsk
The enemy concentrated about 1,100 soldiers in Pokrovsk and up to 100 in Kupiansk. About this reported president Volodymyr Zelenskyy when communicating with the media.
"In Pokrovsk, the situation is unchanged, only the number is changing. 1100 'Russians'. We are at about the same level in the center. On the outskirts, there are bigger numbers, but we are talking about those who have entered and are being fought," the president said.
In Myrnohrad, there is a lot of pressure from Russia, but the Defense Forces are holding their ground. And in Kupyansk, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have advanced half a kilometer, and the clearing is underway. A "proper operation" is underway there.
"We control Kupyansk today. There are definitely 'Russians' there. Our troops believe that there are up to 100 people there. That is, there are not many of them there anymore. I say "already" because there were more of them, but now there are few of them: maybe 80-100 people. Well, they are all there temporarily," Zelensky said.
The situation in Gulyaypol in the Zaporizhzhia sector was difficult, but it has now been stabilized.
- december 12 Zelensky wrote down video message and took a picture in front of the stele at the entrance to Kupyansk. This happened after the Russian leadership repeatedly claimed about the alleged complete occupation of the city.
- Interlocutor LIGA.net said that the Russians specifically hit the ceiling at random in Kupiansk, where Zelensky was filming the address. They wanted to change its appearance and "prove" that the president was not in Kupiansk.
- on December 16, the military reported that in the Pokrovsk sector, Russians held 30% of losses increased after raising reserves.
- on December 21, General DSHV said that Russia does not use "wisely" reserves in Pokrovsk, but simply "pushes the infantry in."
