Zelensky: Up to 100 Russian occupants in Kupyansk and more than 1000 in Pokrovsk

According to the President, the situation in Pokrovsk is unchanged, only the number of enemy soldiers is changing

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: facebook.com/stefanchuk.official)

The enemy concentrated about 1,100 soldiers in Pokrovsk and up to 100 in Kupiansk. About this reported president Volodymyr Zelenskyy when communicating with the media.

"In Pokrovsk, the situation is unchanged, only the number is changing. 1100 'Russians'. We are at about the same level in the center. On the outskirts, there are bigger numbers, but we are talking about those who have entered and are being fought," the president said.

In Myrnohrad, there is a lot of pressure from Russia, but the Defense Forces are holding their ground. And in Kupyansk, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have advanced half a kilometer, and the clearing is underway. A "proper operation" is underway there.

"We control Kupyansk today. There are definitely 'Russians' there. Our troops believe that there are up to 100 people there. That is, there are not many of them there anymore. I say "already" because there were more of them, but now there are few of them: maybe 80-100 people. Well, they are all there temporarily," Zelensky said.

The situation in Gulyaypol in the Zaporizhzhia sector was difficult, but it has now been stabilized.