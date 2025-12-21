General: Russia does not use reserves in Pokrovsk "wisely", but simply "pushes infantry"

The occupiers are trying to continuously storm the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, but the Ukrainian military is destroying the occupiers' equipment and manpower

A soldier of the 7th DSHV Corps (Photo: t.me/corps7DSHV)

The reinforcement of the occupiers' army in the Pokrovsk area with a reserve of 150,000 complicates the maneuvers of the Defense Forces. However, the enemy is not using this numerical advantage wisely, said Brigadier General Yevhen Lasiychuk, commander of the 7th Rapid Reaction Corps of the Air Assault Forces, in a statement to interview NV.

He noted that the Russians are conducting continuous assault operations in various parts of the frontline in the direction of Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad. This puts a strain on the defense and logistics of the Defense Forces.

"Often their command just pushes the infantry. Many Russian prisoners are refuseniks. We periodically detain Russians when they are simply looking for food. However, they do not use this numerical advantage wisely, because Russians do not count losses," noted Lasiychuk.

He said that on December 10 the enemy tried to storm the Pokrovsk on the move – a large convoy in the south tried to break through to the north of the city. But one of the brigades working in this area burned the first "box" and stopped the entire column. Subsequently, FPV drones and artillery attacked other occupiers.

At the same time, the Russians were trying to a convoy of motorcycles and ATVs to break through in the direction of Hryshyne. They stopped and hastened to a pre-prepared place, but this column was also broken.

According to Lasiychuk, it will be easier for the 150,000-strong occupation army to move further across the fields if the Pokrovsk agglomeration becomes its logistics hub: it will simplify the transportation of ammunition, evacuation of the wounded, and rotations. This could potentially increase its combat potential.