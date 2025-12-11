General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published a video showing the destruction of Russian invaders in the Pokrovsk direction in the Donetsk region.

In particular, the recording shows a column of Russian vehicles on fire.

The day before, the Seventh Rapid Reaction Corps of the Air Assault Forces of the AFU reported that the Ukrainian defenders repelled a mechanized assault by Russians in Pokrovsk.

The invaders, trying to take advantage of the unfavorable weather, began active operations on Wednesday morning and tried to break through from the south to the north of the city in columns, the command noted.

Subsequently, the "East" military grouping reported that the Ukrainian military stopped a mechanized assault by the invaders and burned Russian equipment.

"Ukrainian defense forces continue to control the northern part of Pokrovsk. In the central part of the city, Ukrainian soldiers are blocking the enemy's advance," the statement said.

The Ukrainian analytical project Deepstate claims that the north of Pokrovsk is in a gray zone, and that it also surrounds Myrnohrad from the northwest. This means that active hostilities are taking place on this territory, and it is not known who exactly controls it.

Map: Deepstate

