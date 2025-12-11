General Staff shows burning column of occupants in Pokrovsk direction – video
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published a video showing the destruction of Russian invaders in the Pokrovsk direction in the Donetsk region.
In particular, the recording shows a column of Russian vehicles on fire.
The day before, the Seventh Rapid Reaction Corps of the Air Assault Forces of the AFU reported that the Ukrainian defenders repelled a mechanized assault by Russians in Pokrovsk.
The invaders, trying to take advantage of the unfavorable weather, began active operations on Wednesday morning and tried to break through from the south to the north of the city in columns, the command noted.
Subsequently, the "East" military grouping reported that the Ukrainian military stopped a mechanized assault by the invaders and burned Russian equipment.
"Ukrainian defense forces continue to control the northern part of Pokrovsk. In the central part of the city, Ukrainian soldiers are blocking the enemy's advance," the statement said.
The Ukrainian analytical project Deepstate claims that the north of Pokrovsk is in a gray zone, and that it also surrounds Myrnohrad from the northwest. This means that active hostilities are taking place on this territory, and it is not known who exactly controls it.
- On December 4, the interlocutors LIGA.net the 38th Separate Marine Brigade said that Myrnohrad is now almost completely surrounded by Russian troops. The enemy is using a lot of guided aerial bombs, the situation in the extremely complex.
- On December 8, the 7th Airborne Corps confirmed the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops to more favorable positions near Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad. The command stated that this maneuver was carried out to save the lives of the defenders, improve the logistics of the group, and to alignment of the front line.
- Ukrainian army chief Syrskyi said that at one point in the fall of 2025, there were no Ukrainian forces in Pokrovsk. However, in mid-November, the defenders launched an offensive – and now continue to hold the north of the city.
