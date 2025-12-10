Ukrainian defenders repel Russian mechanized assault in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, reported the 7th Rapid Reaction Corps of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, publishing a video.

According to the command, the invaders began active operations in the morning, trying to take advantage of the unfavorable weather: the Russian Federation engaged armored vehicles, cars and motorcycles for the assault, trying to break through from the south to the northern part of Pokrovsk in columns.

"At the same time, the units in the 7th Corps' defense line, expecting the enemy to attack, began to repel the attack in an organized manner. the 68th Separate Ranger Brigade named after Oleksa Dovbush burned the first "box" of Russians. After that, other units, including artillery, began to strike at enemy equipment and personnel," the statement said.

The defenders added that combat work to destroy Russian equipment and military continues.

Preliminary, units of the 76th Air Assault Pskov Division.

The corps emphasized that the defense operation of the Pokrovsk agglomeration continues, and various components of the Defense Forces are involved in the defense: Air Assault Forces, assault units, Unmanned Systems Forces, Special Operations Forces, the Security Service of Ukraine, the National Guard and the National Police.

"Logistics remains difficult. The operation to expand logistics corridors to Myrnohrad is underway to enhance our supply capabilities," the military added.

The Ukrainian analytical project Deepstate claims that the north of Pokrovsk is in the gray zone, and that it also surrounds Myrnohrad from the northwest. The gray zone means that active hostilities are taking place in this area, and it is not known who exactly controls it.

Map: Deepstate

