Russians launched a mechanised assault north of Pokrovsk: video of the attack being repelled
Ukrainian defenders repel Russian mechanized assault in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, reported the 7th Rapid Reaction Corps of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, publishing a video.
According to the command, the invaders began active operations in the morning, trying to take advantage of the unfavorable weather: the Russian Federation engaged armored vehicles, cars and motorcycles for the assault, trying to break through from the south to the northern part of Pokrovsk in columns.
"At the same time, the units in the 7th Corps' defense line, expecting the enemy to attack, began to repel the attack in an organized manner. the 68th Separate Ranger Brigade named after Oleksa Dovbush burned the first "box" of Russians. After that, other units, including artillery, began to strike at enemy equipment and personnel," the statement said.
The defenders added that combat work to destroy Russian equipment and military continues.
Preliminary, units of the 76th Air Assault Pskov Division.
The corps emphasized that the defense operation of the Pokrovsk agglomeration continues, and various components of the Defense Forces are involved in the defense: Air Assault Forces, assault units, Unmanned Systems Forces, Special Operations Forces, the Security Service of Ukraine, the National Guard and the National Police.
"Logistics remains difficult. The operation to expand logistics corridors to Myrnohrad is underway to enhance our supply capabilities," the military added.
The Ukrainian analytical project Deepstate claims that the north of Pokrovsk is in the gray zone, and that it also surrounds Myrnohrad from the northwest. The gray zone means that active hostilities are taking place in this area, and it is not known who exactly controls it.
- On December 4, the interlocutors LIGA.net the 38th Separate Marine Brigade said that Myrnohrad is now almost completely surrounded by Russian troops. The enemy is using a lot of guided aerial bombs, the situation in the extremely complex.
- On December 8, the 7th Airborne Corps confirmed the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops to more favorable positions near Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad. The command stated that this maneuver was carried out to save the lives of the defenders, improve the logistics of the group, and to alignment of the front line.
- Ukrainian army chief Syrskyi said that at one point in the fall of 2025, there were no Ukrainian forces in Pokrovsk. However, in mid-November, the defenders launched an offensive – and now continue to hold the north of the city.
