Trump comments on his son's statement that he will "turn his back on Ukraine"

US President says Russia is "not easy" but has an advantage

Donald Trump (Photo: Will Oliver/EPA)

President of the United States Donald Trump partially denied his son's words that he might "turn his back on Ukraine." The American leader made the comment in an interview with the newspaper Politico.

The journalist recalled that on Sunday, Donald Trump Jr. said when asked whether his father would "turn his back on Ukraine": "I think maybe, yes."

"No, it's not right, but it's not completely wrong either. You know, they [Ukrainians] have to play by the rules. If they don't read the agreements, the potential agreements," the American president said.

He added that Russia is "not easy," but it has an advantage. Trump emphasized that Russia is much bigger and stronger.

"I think very highly of Ukraine, I think very highly of the Ukrainian people and the Ukrainian military for their bravery, for their fight and all that. But, you know, in the end, size usually wins. And here it is, a colossal size. Look at the numbers. They are just insane," the US president continued.

Trump repeated his claim that "this is a war that would never have happened if I had been president."

"Millions of people died. A lot of soldiers. Last month they lost 27,000 soldiers, and people who were killed by missiles launched into Kyiv and other places," he added.