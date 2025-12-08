"This is not a game". Zelenskyy answers whether he trusts Americans in negotiations to end the war

The President is convinced that American allies are really determined to end Russia's war against Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: OP)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sees a real desire of the American allies to end the Russian-Ukrainian war, they just have their own vision of the situation. The Head of State said this when answering questions from a LIGA.net correspondent in Brussels.

Zelenskyy is convinced that the United States is a strong partner, and its president Donald Trump really wants to end the Russian-Ukrainian war.

"Yes, he has his own vision, but we live here inside, we see the details and nuances, we perceive everything much more deeply, because this is our homeland," the Ukrainian president admitted.

He emphasized that Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, who is working with special envoy Steve Witkoff and other members of the negotiating team, "trying very hard".

"I definitely see that they want the war to end. This is not a game for the United States. It is important for everyone that the war ends. But it is also important for us how, on what basis. So that there is no risk of a repeat of the war. Because we don't trust Russia," Zelenskyy summarized.

on December 6, following a new round of talks, Umerov said that Kyiv and Washington had agreed on framework of security arrangements.

French President Macron announced that he and Zelenskyy, along with the heads of the British and German governments, will meet on December 8 to assess the situation and negotiate under US mediation.

After the conversation with Zelenskyy, Witkoff and Kushner, the Axios source said that Moscow still wants Kyiv to surrender the Ukrainian Donbas, but the United States is trying to to solve this issue.