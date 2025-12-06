Europeans and Zelenskyy will assess the situation and the negotiations with US mediation – Macron
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with European partners to assess the peace talks under US mediation, said leader of France Emmanuel Macron.
"Russia is locking itself into an escalatory path and is not seeking peace. I firmly condemn the massive strikes that targeted Ukraine last night, particularly its energy and railway infrastructure. We must continue to exert pressure on Russia to compel it to choose peace," the politician wrote.
Macron announced a meeting in London on December 8, which will be attended by him, president Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the British prime minister, Keir Starmer, and Germany chancellor, Friedrich Merz.
The meeting will be held to "take stock of the situation and the ongoing negotiations within the framework of the U.S. mediation," the French leader explained.
"Ukraine can count on our unwavering support. This is the very purpose of the efforts we have undertaken within the Coalition of the Willing. We will continue these efforts with the Americans to provide Ukraine with security guarantees, without which no robust and lasting peace will be possible. For what is at stake in Ukraine is also the security of Europe as a whole," Macron emphasized.
- Earlier, on December 4, the German magazine Spiegel published an alleged transcript of a call between Zelenskyy and European partners, in which the latter were critical about the United States in the context of the negotiations. In particular, Macron and Merz allegedly warned sharply that the United States could betray Ukraine and Europe.
- Later, the French president said that between Europe and the United States "There is no distrust".
- On December 6, following a new round of negotiations on a peace plan, the head of the Ukrainian delegation and NSDC secretary Umerov said that Ukraine and the United States had agreed on a framework of security arrangements.
