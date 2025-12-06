Europeans and Zelenskyy will assess the situation and the negotiations with US mediation – Macron

The heads of Ukraine and France and the heads of the British and German governments will meet on December 8 in London to discuss peace talks

Kier Starmer, Emmanuel Macron and Friedrich Merz during their visit to Kyiv in May 2025 (Photo: LUDOVIC MARIN/EPA)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with European partners to assess the peace talks under US mediation, said leader of France Emmanuel Macron.

"Russia is locking itself into an escalatory path and is not seeking peace. I firmly condemn the massive strikes that targeted Ukraine last night, particularly its energy and railway infrastructure. We must continue to exert pressure on Russia to compel it to choose peace," the politician wrote.

Macron announced a meeting in London on December 8, which will be attended by him, president Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the British prime minister, Keir Starmer, and Germany chancellor, Friedrich Merz.

The meeting will be held to "take stock of the situation and the ongoing negotiations within the framework of the U.S. mediation," the French leader explained.

"Ukraine can count on our unwavering support. This is the very purpose of the efforts we have undertaken within the Coalition of the Willing. We will continue these efforts with the Americans to provide Ukraine with security guarantees, without which no robust and lasting peace will be possible. For what is at stake in Ukraine is also the security of Europe as a whole," Macron emphasized.