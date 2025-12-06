After Russia's massive attack on Ukraine, Moldova turned to Romania for emergency electricity assistance
Due to the massive Russian attack on Ukraine, Moldova has experienced electricity problems and has asked Romania for emergency assistance, reported Moldovan state electricity operator Moldelectrica, without directly naming Russia.
"As a result of the attacks on the Ukrainian energy system in the region belonging to the Republic of Moldova, an important energy group was disconnected, and the interconnection lines were loaded almost to the limit," the statement said
Due to the excess of the planned electricity flow, Moldelectrica requested emergency assistance from Romania, precautionarily for the next few hours.
According to the operator, this is to ensure the safe operation of the power system and prevent possible overloads.
At the same time, the company urged Moldovan citizens to consume electricity rationally, especially during peak hours, to reduce the risk of overload and possible blackouts.
Moldelectrica did not mention Russia as the perpetrator of the attack on Ukraine.
- On the night of December 6, the Russians once again massively attacked Ukraine, launching 51 missiles and 653 drones as the defenders managed to counteract 30 missiles and 585 UAVs. At the same time there were the shelling and falling debris caused injuries.
- It was an eighth massive missile and drone attack on Ukrainian power system facilities since the beginning of the year.
- In particular, due to Russian strikes, Ukrainian nuclear power plants reduced their capacity.
