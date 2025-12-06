After Russia's massive attack on Ukraine, Moldova turned to Romania for emergency electricity assistance

Moldelectrica appealed to the Romanian side due to the excess of the planned electricity flow after the occupiers' attacks on Ukraine

Flag of Moldova (Illustrative photo: EPA)

Due to the massive Russian attack on Ukraine, Moldova has experienced electricity problems and has asked Romania for emergency assistance, reported Moldovan state electricity operator Moldelectrica, without directly naming Russia.

"As a result of the attacks on the Ukrainian energy system in the region belonging to the Republic of Moldova, an important energy group was disconnected, and the interconnection lines were loaded almost to the limit," the statement said

Due to the excess of the planned electricity flow, Moldelectrica requested emergency assistance from Romania, precautionarily for the next few hours.

According to the operator, this is to ensure the safe operation of the power system and prevent possible overloads.

At the same time, the company urged Moldovan citizens to consume electricity rationally, especially during peak hours, to reduce the risk of overload and possible blackouts.

Moldelectrica did not mention Russia as the perpetrator of the attack on Ukraine.