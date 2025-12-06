Russia massively attacks Ukraine with missiles and drones: first consequences are known

A Russian bomber (Illustrative photo: occupiers' resource)

On the night of Saturday, December 6, the occupiers launched a combined missile and drone attack on Ukrainian regions. About this reported The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Throughout the night, the military reported UAV movement in almost all regions of Ukraine. In addition, a MiG-31K was spotted taking off and moving high-speed targets toward the northern regions.

AT 05:27, THE AIRCRAFT reported the Ukrainian military reported that cruise missiles were allegedly launched from Tu-95MS and Tu-160 strategic aircraft.

So far, we know about the first consequences in the Kyiv region. Head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Mykola Kalashnyk said the Ukrainian media reported that the occupiers attacked the settlements of the region with missiles and drones. Three victims are known.

Thus, a woman born in 1979 was hospitalized in Vyshgorod district. She has shrapnel injuries to her arm, chest and back, and a closed injury to the cervical spine.

Another woman in her 40s suffered a laceration to her cheek. She was treated on the spot, without hospitalization.

A man born in 1983 was wounded in Fastiv. He has a laceration of the left shin. He does not need hospitalization.

Ukrzaliznytsia said the Ukrainian Railways announced that due to the massive shelling of the railway infrastructure in Fastiv, Kyiv region, the routes of passenger trains that were supposed to pass through the city that night are being changed.

How to reported Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhya regional military administration, said that at night Russians struck at Zaporizhzhya district. Preliminary, there were no casualties. He did not disclose any other details.

Dnipro and the region were also under attack, claimed Vladislav Haivanenko, acting head of the Dnipropetrovs'k regional military administration. He did not report any consequences of the enemy shelling.

On December 4, the occupiers massively attacked in the energy sector of Odesa – six people were injured.

On the night of December 5 Russia attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region. The attack killed a child and injured three other people.