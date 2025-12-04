Russia massively strikes at Odesa energy sector: six people injured – photos, video

Russia massively strikes at Odesa energy sector: six people injured – photos, videosupplemented
Oksana Zhytniuk
Senior editor at LIGA.net
On the night of December 4, Odesa again suffered a massive attack by Russian drones, resulting in six people being injured. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration Oleh Kiper and State Emergency Service .
A fire broke out at an energy infrastructure facility, damaging an administrative building and nearby high-rise buildings and cars.
Kiper said that doors and windows of seven houses were damaged.
According to preliminary data, six people were injured, two of whom were rescued from their blocked apartments. Another 33 people, including six children, were provided with psychological assistance.
A fire broke out and was extinguished.
- Russia regularly strikes at Ukraine's energy sector, which has resulted in blackouts across the country since October-November. Ukrenergo does not rule out that the blackouts will continue throughout the winter .
- On the night of December 2, Russia attacked a power facility in Odesa region, causing power outages.
- On the night of December 3, Russia again attacked the energy sector in Odesa region, injuring an employee of the company.
Comments (0)