Russia massively strikes at Odesa energy sector: six people injured – photos, video

The aggressor state has once again attacked the energy infrastructure of Odesa by launching attack drones

Photo: SES

On the night of December 4, Odesa again suffered a massive attack by Russian drones, resulting in six people being injured. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration Oleh Kiper and State Emergency Service .

A fire broke out at an energy infrastructure facility, damaging an administrative building and nearby high-rise buildings and cars.

Kiper said that doors and windows of seven houses were damaged.

According to preliminary data, six people were injured, two of whom were rescued from their blocked apartments. Another 33 people, including six children, were provided with psychological assistance.

A fire broke out and was extinguished.