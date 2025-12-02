Witkoff, Kushner and Putin talked for almost five hours: the Kremlin says there is no "compromise plan"

Russian dictator's adviser says some US peace efforts are "unacceptable" or "not suitable" for Moscow

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin during the talks (Illustrative photo: EPA)

In the capital of the aggressor country, Moscow, many hours of talks between the US president's special envoy Steve Witkoff, son-in-law and senior advisor to the US leader Jared Kushner and a dictator Vladimir Putin. This was reported by Russian state propagandists.

According to them, the talks lasted almost five hours, after which Witkoff arrived at the American Embassy in Moscow. Putin's special envoy Kirill Dmitriev and the dictator's adviser Yuri Ushakov also participated in the talks.

Dmitriev claimed that the meeting was "productive." He did not provide any other details.

Ushakov later said that there is no "compromise plan" to end the war. He added that some American developments are "unacceptable to the Russian Federation" and some are "not suitable."

The dictator's henchman also said that the meeting, in particular, discussed the "territorial issue." At the same time, he said that during these talks, they did not consider the specific wording of the US peace plan, but instead "talked about the essence."

Jared Kushner, Steve Witkoff and Kirill Dmitriev (back) in the EPA photo

Photo: EPA

According to Ushakov, Putin handed over to the American president Donald Trump "a number of important political signals". Adviser did not specify what exactly he was talking about.

There are no specifics on the results of the meeting in Moscow yet.

Earlier, an anonymous Russian official said to the American TV channel NBC News about the "three pillars" on which Moscow does not want to compromise.

An official, briefed on the matter, claimed that, first, Russia wants to obtain the part of the Ukrainian Donbas that it failed to capture, second, it wants restrictions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, third, the recognition of the occupied territories by America and Europe.