Sadovy on the "garbage problem": In Poland, everyone responds in the spirit of "a scoundrel, but ours"

Andriy Sadovyi (Photo: Lviv City Council press service)

The Polish company that won the tender for the construction of a waste processing plant is now artificially creating problems. This was discussed in an interview with LIGA.net said mayor of Lviv Andriy Sadovyi.

According to him, the Polish side has the illusion that if it takes a long time to build, it will earn more money. Although the tower received 28 million euros from the community.

"There is a contract, they have violated it, and we are now in litigation with them. This is an unprecedented thing. Я wrote a letter premiere Tusku, spoke about this with the Foreign Minister Sikorskywith other colleagues from Poland. Everyone responds in the spirit of "a scoundrel, but ours". I wish Ukraine would protect its business as well as other countries," Sadovyi said.

According to him, "the work is being done," although not as fast as we would like. Currently, the main part of the waste processing plant has already been built, and the equipment has been delivered. The electrical part and auxiliary items remain to be completed.

Mr. Sadovyi believes that it will be possible to find answers to all the difficult questions, but the reputation of Polish business will suffer very seriously.

"I have spoken about this several times at international meetings: when Polish investors intend to participate in the reconstruction of Ukraine, we will show them this case of Control Process, a company that failed to organize high-quality work within the timeframe we agreed on at the expense of the city during the war," the mayor of Lviv summarized.