There was no talk of reducing the Armed Forces at the talks in Geneva. Hnatov explained what was discussed

Chief of the General Staff explains what Ukraine and the US discussed at the talks in Geneva

Andriy Hnatov (Photo: Ruslan Kanyuka/Ukrainian Armed Forces Communications Directorate)

During the negotiations between the Ukrainian and American delegations on a peace plan in Geneva, there was no talk of reducing the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This was reported in interview LIGA.net said the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Hnatov.

"It was not about reducing the Armed Forces. It was about views on the number of the Armed Forces in peacetime. This is a very controversial topic," he said.

According to Hnatov, both Kyiv and Washington had the "right idea" that the best guarantee for Ukraine would be an equipped and capable army.

The way the General Staff plans to encourage servicemen to stay in the ranks after the end of hostilities also depends on an understanding of what the Ukrainian army will look like in the future. According to Hnatov, the General Staff has an understanding of what needs to be done.

"All institutions must work here. We need to understand what the Ukrainian army will be like, its size, salaries, social guarantees for military personnel and many other issues. This work is not the responsibility of the General Staff alone. We have a vision. It is a working document and is being elaborated," the lieutenant general summarized.