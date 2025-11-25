Trump on a peace plan for Ukraine: I think we are very close to a deal

Donald Trump (Photo: EPA/YURI GRIPAS)

The parties are close to concluding a peace agreement in Russia's war against Ukraine. This was stated by US President Donald Trump, speaking in the White House garden at the Thanksgiving turkey pardoning ceremony.

"It is not easy, but I think we will manage. I think we are very close to a deal... I think we are making progress," he said.

The US President reiterated that 25,000 Ukrainian and Russian soldiers have been killed in Russia's war against Ukraine since October. He also recalled the "end of several wars" and that he thought it would be easier to stop a full-scale war in Ukraine.

Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak told Axios that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants to meet with Trump on Thanksgiving Day in order to final discussion of the peace plan. He hinted that the meeting on the holidays could have a "symbolic meaning."