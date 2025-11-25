Starmer: Europe will work on US peace plan, no alternative of its own
There will be no alternative peace plan from Europe – Ukraine, the US and other allies will work on the existing document proposed by Washington. About said prime Minister of the United Kingdom Keir Starmer, speaking to the House of Commons.
According to him, the initial draft of the peace plan contained points that were "unacceptable." But it also contained a number of important points that are necessary for a just and lasting peace.
"I can assure the House that work is continuing to finalize this plan," the British Prime Minister said.
According to Starmer, the talks between Ukraine and the United States held in Geneva made it possible to take "important steps forward" on an updated structure for a peaceful settlement. However, he emphasized that "all kinds of pressure" should be applied to Russia to force it to accept peace.
"We are talking about Europe as well as Ukraine. Ambitions Putin are not limited to Ukraine, and this is well understood by the countries bordering Ukraine," the British Prime Minister summarized.
- on November 21, the WSJ reported that Europe allegedly develop an alternative peace plan with more favorable terms for Ukraine than the one offered by Washington. However, the European Commission stated that do not know anything about it.
- on November 24, the FT reported that the talks in Geneva the "peace plan" was shortened from 28 to 19 points. And the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said that the most sensitive points of the peace plan will be agreed upon personally by Zelensky and Trump.
- on November 25, the US Secretary of the Army is holding talks with the Russians in Abu Dhabi about the peace plan.
