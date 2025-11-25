Starmer: Europe will work on US peace plan, no alternative of its own

The parties continue to work on finalizing the US peace plan, British Prime Minister says

Keir Starmer (Photo: ERA/TOLGA AKMEN)

There will be no alternative peace plan from Europe – Ukraine, the US and other allies will work on the existing document proposed by Washington. About said prime Minister of the United Kingdom Keir Starmer, speaking to the House of Commons.

According to him, the initial draft of the peace plan contained points that were "unacceptable." But it also contained a number of important points that are necessary for a just and lasting peace.

"I can assure the House that work is continuing to finalize this plan," the British Prime Minister said.

According to Starmer, the talks between Ukraine and the United States held in Geneva made it possible to take "important steps forward" on an updated structure for a peaceful settlement. However, he emphasized that "all kinds of pressure" should be applied to Russia to force it to accept peace.

"We are talking about Europe as well as Ukraine. Ambitions Putin are not limited to Ukraine, and this is well understood by the countries bordering Ukraine," the British Prime Minister summarized.