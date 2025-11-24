FT: Geneva talks lead to reduction of 'peace plan' from 28 to 19 points

The plan to resolve Russia's war against Ukraine was reduced by nine points during the negotiations between the Ukrainian and American delegations

Talks in Geneva (Photo: Martial Trezzini/EPA)

The plan to resolve Russia's war against Ukraine, proposed by the United States, was changed during negotiations on November 23 in Geneva. This was reported by the newspaper Financial Times, citing unnamed interlocutors familiar with the matter.

Negotiations on Sunday resulted in the peace plan being reduced to 19 points from the original 28, they said.

The interlocutors did not specify which elements were removed from the document.

The media outlet recalled that on the eve of the talks, European leaders expressed concern about some of the plan's points, including demands for sanctions against Moscow and the freezing of Russian sovereign assets, which they said should have been decided in the European Union.

After the talks in Geneva, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the final text must be approved by the president Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his American counterpart Donald Trump before it is sent to Moscow.