FT: Geneva talks lead to reduction of 'peace plan' from 28 to 19 points
The plan to resolve Russia's war against Ukraine, proposed by the United States, was changed during negotiations on November 23 in Geneva. This was reported by the newspaper Financial Times, citing unnamed interlocutors familiar with the matter.
Negotiations on Sunday resulted in the peace plan being reduced to 19 points from the original 28, they said.
The interlocutors did not specify which elements were removed from the document.
The media outlet recalled that on the eve of the talks, European leaders expressed concern about some of the plan's points, including demands for sanctions against Moscow and the freezing of Russian sovereign assets, which they said should have been decided in the European Union.
After the talks in Geneva, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the final text must be approved by the president Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his American counterpart Donald Trump before it is sent to Moscow.
- The original version of the plan proposed by the United States stated that Ukraine should give up Donbas and some weapons, as well as reduce the number of the Armed Forces up to 600,000. All 28 points of the plan are here.
- November 23 in Geneva a number of meetings were held with the participation of Ukraine, the United States, and Europe to discuss a peace plan.
- Rubio positively appreciated negotiations with the Ukrainian delegation in Switzerland, but did not provide any details on the agreements.
