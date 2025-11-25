US Army Secretary holds talks with Russians in Abu Dhabi – CBS News, FT

Dan Driscoll has met with Russian representatives, and another meeting is planned, according to American media. FT also reports on a meeting with Budanov

US Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll (Photo: Office of the President)

US Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll is in the United Arab Emirates to discuss the peace process with Russian representatives, reports cBS News, citing two unnamed U.S. officials and two diplomats. The newspaper Financial Times two sources also said that Driscoll would meet with the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate Kirill Budanov.

According to the sources, Driscoll met with the Russian delegation in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi on the evening of Monday, November 24. The meeting lasted several hours.

"He is planning to meet with them again during the day [November 25] to discuss the peace process and move the peace talks forward quickly," the source told CBS News.

It is currently unknown who, apart from the minister, is part of the American delegation. It is also unclear who represents the Russian side.