Ukrainian delegation starts work on peace plan in Geneva
On Sunday, November 23, the Ukrainian delegation approved by President Volodymyr Zelenskyyhas started working in Geneva. About reported head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak.
He said that he had already held his first meeting with national security advisers to the leaders of the United Kingdom, France, and Germany: Jonathan Powell, Emmanuel Bonn and Gunther Sautter.
Next up is a meeting with the American delegation.
"We have a very constructive attitude. In general, a number of meetings in various formats are planned for today. We continue to work together to achieve a sustainable and just peace for Ukraine," Yermak wrote.
Later, the President confirmed he said that teams are currently meeting in Switzerland to work on steps to end the war.
"It is good that diplomacy has been intensified and that the conversation can be constructive. The Ukrainian and American teams, the teams of our European partners are in close contact, and I really hope that there will be a result," the Head of State noted.
He added that it is necessary to stop the bloodshed and ensure that the war is not reignited. Zelenskyy is waiting for the results of the conversations and expects all participants to be constructive.
Agency Reuters quoting an unnamed US official, reported that the US Secretary of State had already arrived in Geneva Marco Rubio and the U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.
"We hope to finalize the last details...to put together a deal that is favorable to them [Ukraine]. Nothing will be achieved until the two presidents meet," the official said, referring to U.S. President Donald Trump and Zelenskyy.
- On November 20, NBC News reported that Trump approved a new 28-point plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine. It provides for Ukraine's giving up Donbas and some weapons and other concessions, mostly on the part of Kyiv. All 28 points of the plan are here.
- Zelenskyy said that Ukraine and the United States had agreed that, together with Europe, they would work on a peace plan at the level of advisers.
- Umerov later said that Ukrainian and U.S. officials would begin consultations on possible parameters of a future peace agreement in Switzerland. In the negotiations will participate representatives of Europe.
