Ukrainian delegation starts work on peace plan in Geneva

President of Ukraine met with national security advisors to the leaders of the UK, France and Germany

Andriy Yermak (Photo: Office of the President)

On Sunday, November 23, the Ukrainian delegation approved by President Volodymyr Zelenskyyhas started working in Geneva. About reported head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak.

He said that he had already held his first meeting with national security advisers to the leaders of the United Kingdom, France, and Germany: Jonathan Powell, Emmanuel Bonn and Gunther Sautter.

Next up is a meeting with the American delegation.

"We have a very constructive attitude. In general, a number of meetings in various formats are planned for today. We continue to work together to achieve a sustainable and just peace for Ukraine," Yermak wrote.

Later, the President confirmed he said that teams are currently meeting in Switzerland to work on steps to end the war.

"It is good that diplomacy has been intensified and that the conversation can be constructive. The Ukrainian and American teams, the teams of our European partners are in close contact, and I really hope that there will be a result," the Head of State noted.

He added that it is necessary to stop the bloodshed and ensure that the war is not reignited. Zelenskyy is waiting for the results of the conversations and expects all participants to be constructive.

Agency Reuters quoting an unnamed US official, reported that the US Secretary of State had already arrived in Geneva Marco Rubio and the U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.

"We hope to finalize the last details...to put together a deal that is favorable to them [Ukraine]. Nothing will be achieved until the two presidents meet," the official said, referring to U.S. President Donald Trump and Zelenskyy.