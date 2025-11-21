Ukraine, US and Europe agree to work on peace plan at advisory level – Zelenskyy

Ukraine has agreed with its allies to be in constant communication, and the teams are ready to work 24/7

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: OP)

Ukraine and the United States have agreed to work together with Europe at the advisory level to make the path to peace "truly workable." About this reported president Volodymyr Zelenskyy after a conversation with the US Vice President J.D. Vance and U.S. Secretary of the Army Denominational Driscoll.

The conversation lasted almost an hour. According to the President, they managed to discuss many details of the American proposal to end the war

"We are trying to make the way ahead worthy and truly effective to achieve lasting peace. I am grateful for the attention and willingness to work together with us and our partners," he said.

Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine has always respected and still respects US President Donald Trump's desire to "end the bloodshed" and welcomes every realistic proposal. During the conversation, the parties also agreed to be in constant communication, and the teams are ready to work 24/7.