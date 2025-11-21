Trump confirms that Ukraine must agree to a plan to end the war by November 27
President of the United States Donald Trump confirmed that Ukraine must agree to a plan to end the war by next Thursday. The American president said this on Fox News, according to CNN.
Trump confirmed that his administration has set a deadline of next Thursday for Ukraine to agree to the White House's 28-point plan to end the war.
"I've had a lot of deadlines, but if everything goes well, the deadlines are usually extended. But Thursday is the last one," the American president said.
Earlier, Reuters, citing anonymous interlocutors, wrote that the United States had threatened to terminate assistance to Ukraine to force it to agree to a framework peace agreement brokered by Washington. The United States wants it signed by November 27.
Newspaper The Washington Post, quoting five unnamed sources, also wrote that the White House is pressuring Ukraine to sign its new peace proposal before Thanksgiving [November 27], or else it will lose US support for the war.
Although Trump has cut direct aid to Ukraine, the United States sells weapons through European partners and continues to share intelligence that is crucial for survival on the battlefield, the article says.
- On November 20, NBC News reported that Trump approved a new 28-point plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine. It provides for Ukraine's abandonment of Donbas and some weapons, as well as a reduction in the number of the Armed Forces up to 600,000 and other concessions, mostly from Kyiv. All 28 points of the plan here.
- On November 20, the OP reported that Zelensky received from the US draft plan. The President stated that in the coming days will be working on the plan.
