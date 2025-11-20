Zelenskyy officially receives draft US peace plan

Kyiv and Washington agreed to work on the provisions of the document for a "decent end" to Russia's war against Ukraine, the president's Office said

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Ida Marie Odgaard / EPA)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially received a draft peace plan from the United States. About it reported the Office of the politician after the talks between the Ukrainian and American sides.

According to the United States, this plan could "intensify diplomacy." Instead, the president "outlined the fundamentals" that are important to the Ukrainian people, and following the meeting, Kyiv and Washington agreed to work on the plan's points "in a way that would bring a decent end to the war," the OP writes.

They added that Zelenskyy expects to discuss with his American counterpart in the coming days Donald Trump "the diplomatic opportunities available and the main points needed for peace."

"Ukraine has been seeking peace since the first seconds of the Russian invasion, and we support all meaningful proposals that can bring real peace closer. Since the beginning of this year, Ukraine has supported president Trump's proposals to end the bloodshed. We are ready to work constructively with the American side and our partners in Europe and around the world to ensure that peace is the result," the statement reads.

The Office did not provide any other details.

In recent days, a delegation headed by the secretary of the U.S. Army Daniel Driscoll has been visiting Kyiv. For example, on November 19, he discussed with the head of the Defense Ministry Denys Shmyhal Ukrainian military innovations, in particular, drones.