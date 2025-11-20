Rubio calls for concessions from both Ukraine and Russia

The U.S. Secretary of State emphasized the need for compromise on both sides and added that the United States is developing ideas to end the war

Marco Rubio (Photo: EPA/Will Oliver)

Secretary of State of the United States Marco Rubio said that both countries must make "difficult" concessions to end the Russian-Ukrainian war. He said this wrote in the social network X.

"Ending a complex and deadly war like the one in Ukraine requires a broad exchange of serious and realistic ideas. And achieving a lasting peace will require both sides to agree to difficult but necessary concessions," the statement said.

Rubio added that ideas are being developed to end the war. They are based on proposals from both sides.