Rubio calls for concessions from both Ukraine and Russia
Olena Mazun
News editor at LIGA.net
Secretary of State of the United States Marco Rubio said that both countries must make "difficult" concessions to end the Russian-Ukrainian war. He said this wrote in the social network X.
"Ending a complex and deadly war like the one in Ukraine requires a broad exchange of serious and realistic ideas. And achieving a lasting peace will require both sides to agree to difficult but necessary concessions," the statement said.
Rubio added that ideas are being developed to end the war. They are based on proposals from both sides.
- On the eve of Axios statedthe Trump administration is secretly consulting with Moscow to develop a new plan to end the Russian-Ukrainian war.
- According to NBC News, Trump approved a new 28-point plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine. Among others, Marco Rubio participated in the development of the plan.
