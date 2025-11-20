Rubio calls for concessions from both Ukraine and Russia
Marco Rubio (Photo: EPA/Will Oliver)

Secretary of State of the United States Marco Rubio said that both countries must make "difficult" concessions to end the Russian-Ukrainian war. He said this wrote in the social network X.

"Ending a complex and deadly war like the one in Ukraine requires a broad exchange of serious and realistic ideas. And achieving a lasting peace will require both sides to agree to difficult but necessary concessions," the statement said.

Read also
Trump's secret talks with Russia. What we know about the new 28-point plan to end the war

Rubio added that ideas are being developed to end the war. They are based on proposals from both sides.

  • On the eve of Axios statedthe Trump administration is secretly consulting with Moscow to develop a new plan to end the Russian-Ukrainian war.
  • According to NBC News, Trump approved a new 28-point plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine. Among others, Marco Rubio participated in the development of the plan.