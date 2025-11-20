Europe names the best remedy against "capitulatory" peace plans for Ukraine

Overall European support for Ukraine is still less than imports of Russian goods, Swedish top diplomat emphasizes

Maria Malmer Stenergaard (Photo: OLIVIER HOSLET/EPA)

Brussels has decided that the best way to counteract the "capitulatory" peace plans for Ukraine is to put pressure on Russia's finances. This, as stated in the LIGA.net's text, said Swedish foreign minister Maria Malmer Stenergard and Lithuanian FM Kęstutis Budrys during a meeting of EU top diplomats in Brussels.

The event takes place amid rumors of an allegedly secret plan drawn up without Europe and Kyiv in mind.

The Swedish official calculated that total support for Ukraine ($187 billion) is still less than Russia's imports of goods ($311 billion).

"It's a disgrace," said Malmer Stenergard.

At the same time, the topic of Moscow's frozen assets became an ultimatum.

"I want to see money, not political solidarity. Show me the money!" said Budrys.

The Lithuanian minister warned that without this decision, time is running out for Russia until December.

European ministers have called for the introduction of new 20th package of sanctions to energy giants that are still protected by the EU.

"We are still lagging behind the Americans, and this is absurd. The only criterion is whether it puts pressure on [Russian dictator] Putin?" the Lithuanian FM said.

He also demands sanctions against the state nuclear corporation of the Russian Federation Rosatom and occupiers' shadow fleet.

These issues, in addition to the "peace plans," are being discussed by European ministers in Brussels on November 20.