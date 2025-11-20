Callas on Trump's "peace" plan: Ukraine and EU approval is needed. And it does not include concessions to Russia

Europe is in favor of long-term peace in Ukraine, but the new secret plan says nothing about concessions from Russia

Kaya Kallas (Photo: EPA/MYKOLA TYS)

Chief Diplomat of the European Union Kaya Kallas commented on rumors of a secret plan by the United States and Russia to unleash a full-scale war in Ukraine. How she said before the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting, no plan can be discussed without the participation of Kyiv and Europe.

"We, as Europeans, have always supported a long, lasting and just peace and welcome any efforts to achieve it. Of course, for any plan to work, we need the support of Ukrainians and Europeans. This is absolutely obvious," she said.

Callas noted that she had not heard that Russia could make any concessions to achieve peace. If the Kremlin really wanted to, it would have agreed to an unconditional ceasefire long ago, she emphasized. But instead, Russia attacks Ukraine every night.

"93% of Russian targets are civilian infrastructure – schools, hospitals, residential buildings – to kill as many people as possible and cause as much suffering as possible. This is our position," the EU diplomat said.

To the correspondent's question LIGA.net in Brussels about whether Europe believes that the US president Donald Trump capable of ending this war, Callas answered in the negative.

"To put an end to this war, Ukrainians and Europeans need to agree to these plans. Of course, Putin could immediately put an end to this war if it simply stopped bombing civilians and killing people. But we see no concessions from the Russian side," she said.

Kallas reiterated that the EU welcomes all meaningful efforts to end Russia's war against Ukraine, but they must be fair and long-term.