Reuters: Russia, US plan includes Ukraine giving up territories, some weapons

The United States and Russia allegedly plan to force Ukraine to give up the already occupied territories

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin (Photo: EPA)

A secret plan by Russia and the United States to end the war against Ukraine allegedly involves giving up the occupied territories and some weapons. This was reported, citing unnamed interlocutors, by Reuters и CNN.

In addition, according to some of Reuters' interlocutors, the plan envisages a reduction in the size of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Washington wants Kyiv to accept the main provisions of this document.

Earlier, a senior Ukrainian official told Reuters that Kyiv had received "signals" about a package of US proposals to end the war that Washington had discussed with Russia. However, Kyiv was not involved in the preparation of these proposals, the official noted.

According to a CNN source familiar with the situation, it remains unclear whether Europe and Ukraine will participate in the negotiations on the plan and whether they will support it.

And unnamed American officials said that the US President Donald Trump and his administration concluded that the position of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on the issue of ending the war has not changed significantly since their last meeting in Alaska.