Trump's son-in-law receives Ukrainian response to US peace plan – Axios

Jared Kushner (Photo: EPA)

On December 10, Ukraine provided the US administration with its point-by-point response to the latest draft of the American peace plan, declares Axios media outlet, citing unnamed Ukrainian and American officials.

According to them, the head of the Ukrainian delegation and the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov sent a Ukraine's response to Jared Kushner, a negotiator and the son-in-law of the US president Donald Trump.

The Ukrainian official said that the response includes comments and suggestions for amendments "to make the whole thing doable."

Kyiv sent its response to the US after several days of consultations with European allies, mainly the UK, France, and Germany.

The official noted that the Ukrainian response contains new ideas for solving problematic issues, such as territories and the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

The source added that senior U.S. and Ukrainian military officials are expected to hold a virtual meeting on December 11 to continue discussing specific parts of the U.S. peace plan.

The fact that Ukraine has submitted its response to the peace plan is also reported by a Bloomberg source.