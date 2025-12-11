Navrotsky was not informed that the Polish military was negotiating the transfer of aircraft to Kyiv

Karol Nawrocki (Photo: x.com/NawrockiKn)

President of Poland Karol Navrotsky said that he was not aware of the transfer of Polish MiG-29 aircraft to Ukraine, as reported by the Minister of National Defense Vladyslav Kosyniak-Kamysh on December 10. He said this at a press conference in Riga, transmits RMF 24.

On the same day, the head of the Presidential Office for International Policy, Marcin Przydacz, said that the president had not been informed about the planned transfer of Polish MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine. Mr. Navrotsky suggested that there had been a misunderstanding.

"There must have been some kind of misunderstanding here. My colleagues were right: I have not received any official information about such actions or the transfer of MiGs to Ukraine," the Polish leader said.

Navrotsky expressed confidence that he would resolve this issue with Kosyniak-Kamysh and reach an agreement.