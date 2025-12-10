Poland is preparing to transfer MiG-29 to Ukraine, but wants missile and drone technology in return

Poland wants to receive technology from Ukraine in exchange for airplanes to compensate for the loss of equipment and more

MiG-29 (Photo: x.com/SztabGenWP)

Poland is negotiating with Ukraine on the transfer of MiG-29 aircraft and the receipt of certain drone and missile technologies from Kyiv. About reported General Staff of the Armed Forces of Poland.

According to the military, the transfer of the aircraft is justified by two factors: their target service life has been reached and there are no prospects for their further modernization in the Polish army.

However, the Polish General Staff emphasized that the final decision has not yet been made.

"The donation of the aircraft will be part of the Alliance's policy of supporting Ukraine and ensuring the security of NATO's eastern flank. The missions of the withdrawn MiG-29 aircraft will be performed by F-16 and FA-50 aircraft," the Polish Army General Staff said.

Along with the dialog on aircraft, negotiations with Ukraine are underway to provide Poland with certain drone and missile technologies. The goal is not only to compensate for the loss of equipment, but also to jointly develop defense and industrial competencies.