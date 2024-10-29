Poland ready to send MiG-29 jets to Ukraine, Duda sets condition

Polish President notes that the country has already declared its readiness to supply Ukraine with fighter jets

Andrzej Duda (Photo from President's Facebook page)

Poland does not rule out transferring MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine, but only if the West provides alternative aircraft to ensure Poland's own defense, President Andrzej Duda stated on Radio ZET.

In the interview, it was noted that President Zelenskyy emphasized in August Ukraine's urgent need for MiG-29 jets from Poland, requesting at least 14. Duda replied that Poland was ready to assist but needed Western support to bolster its air defenses first.

"We also said we want to make the transfer; there was just one condition: reinforcing security for our interests. Meaning, once we receive alternative jets from the West, at least temporarily, to protect our airspace," he said.

The Polish president added that the country expects to receive the aircraft from the West soon.