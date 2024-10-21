Poland seeks access to secret annexes of Zelenskyy's Victory Plan – Polish FM

Władysław Teofil Bartoszewski (Photo by Lukasz Gagulski/EPA)

Poland wants to review the secret annexes of the Victory Plan, which was publicly presented last week by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, stated Władysław Teofil Bartoszewski, Deputy Foreign Minister of Poland, in a comment to PAP.

He noted that Poland is not among the countries that received full information on the Victory Plan. While presenting the document, Zelenskyy said that its full text would not be made public, and secret annexes to specific sections would only be shared with certain partners crucial to its implementation.

"We have provided Ukraine with military help in the most crucial way, because when Germany was talking about sending them helmets, we sent them 320 tanks. Therefore, our input has evidently been substantial, especially in the beginning [of the full-scale invasion], when it was most needed," Bartoszewski stated.

That is why, he continued, "with all certainty, we should have access to these files."

"Surely the Polish foreign ministry will speak on this issue with the Ukrainian side, because we stay in continuous communication," said the deputy foreign minister.