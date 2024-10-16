President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the Verkhovna Rada, publicly presenting his Victory Plan for the first time. The session was broadcast live from the parliament on Wednesday.

The Victory Plan consists of five points and includes three secret annexes, Zelenskyy said.

The first point is geopolitical, the second and third are military, the fourth is economic, and the fifth is related to security.

"The points are timed. The first four are for the duration of the war to end it. The fifth point is for the post-war period to ensure security," said the head of state.

The first element of the Victory Plan, according to the president, is the immediate invitation of Ukraine to join NATO.

Zelensky has already presented the Victory Plan to American leaders: President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and former President Donald Trump.

He also presented the document to European leaders: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.