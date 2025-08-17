The agency published its version of the Russian dictator's demands in Alaska regarding the cessation of the war

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin (Photo: EPA)

At the meeting with the US President By Donald Trump a Russian dictator in Alaska Vladimir Putin Among other things, he proposed exchanging the areas occupied by the Russian army in Sumy and Kharkiv regions for territory controlled by Ukraine in Donbas. This was... reports Reuters, citing several unnamed sources familiar with the Kremlin's thinking.

The agency noted that the interlocutors' awareness of Putin's demands is based on discussions between the leaders of Europe, the United States, and Ukraine, and it is likely not complete.

Reuters sources confirmed earlier. voiced / spoken / uttered The New York Times reported that the Russian dictator is demanding the complete withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Donetsk and Luhansk regions in exchange for Russia's commitment to freeze the front lines in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

In return, Russia is ready to return the occupied areas of Ukrainian land in the north of Sumy and the northeast of Kharkiv regions.

According to Deep State data, Russia controls separate areas of Sumy and Kharkiv regions with a total area of about 440 square kilometers, while Ukraine controls about 6600 square kilometers of Donbas.

Reuters sources also reported that Putin sought at least formal recognition of Russia's sovereignty over Crimea, which Moscow occupied in 2014.

It is unclear whether this means recognition by the US government, or, for example, by all Western countries and Ukraine, the agency notes.

The sources added that Putin would also expect the lifting of at least some of the sanctions against Russia. However, they could not say whether this referred to US and European sanctions, or to US sanctions alone.

Other possible proposals by the Russian dictator, cited by Reuters, coincide with data from The New York Times.

Specifically, this refers to refusing a ceasefire until a comprehensive peace agreement is reached, prohibiting Ukraine's accession to NATO, discussing "certain" security guarantees for Ukraine, granting official status to the Russian language, and restoring the rights of the Russian Orthodox Church.