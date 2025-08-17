Europe hopes that the President of Finland will have an influence on Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Alexander Stubb (Photo: KIMMO BRANDT/EPA)

Ukraine's European partners are considering the possibility of involving the President of Finland. Alexandra Stubba until the meeting with the leader of the United States Donald Trump with the president by Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in order to prevent a possible conflict. About this reports Politico, citing two unnamed European diplomats and another person familiar with the matter.

European leaders fear that Zelenskyy, unlike Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, will not receive a friendly reception from Trump on Monday, August 18, when the meeting between the American and Ukrainian leaders is scheduled to take place in Washington.

Therefore, Ukraine's European partners want Stubb, who has a good relationship with the American leader, to go to the meeting together with Zelensky.

"The idea is that Stubb can help prevent any flare-ups of conflict between Trump and Zelensky and convince the US president to involve Europe in any further negotiations," sources told Politico.

Europe and Ukraine consider Monday's summit crucial to prevent Trump from agreeing to Putin's demands, which they consider unacceptable, such as the transfer of unoccupied Ukrainian territories to Russia, the publication notes.