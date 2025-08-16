Zelensky after his conversation with Trump: Ukraine supports proposal for trilateral meeting

The Head of State also said that he would visit Washington on August 18 to meet with Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

Ukraine supports the proposal of the US President Donald Trump about the trilateral meeting between the United States, Ukraine and Russia. About reported president Volodymyr Zelenskyy after a telephone conversation with the American leader.

According to Zelenskyy, the conversation started one-on-one, and later European leaders joined in. In total, the conversation lasted more than an hour and a half, of which Zelenskyy and Trump spoke separately for about an hour.

"President Trump briefed me on his meeting with the Russian leader and the main points of the conversation. It is important that America's strength influences the development of the situation. We support President Trump's proposal for a trilateral meeting between Ukraine, the United States and Russia," Zelenskyy said.

He emphasized that key issues can be discussed at the level of leaders, and the trilateral format is acceptable for this.

Zelenskyy also said that he plans a personal meeting with Trump in Washington on August 18, where they will talk "about all the details of ending the war."

The President of Ukraine emphasized that it is important to involve European partners in the process of ensuring security together with the United States.

Before that, it was reported that Trump called to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after his meeting with the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

Before meeting with Putin, Trump claimedsaid that if the talks in Alaska are successful, he will call Zelenskyy and European allies.